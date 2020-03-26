“Yesterday, the MBTA was informed that two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including one at the Southampton bus garage and one at the Orient Heights rail yard,” the statement said. “In keeping with CDC and DPH guidance, the MBTA will inform employees who had prolonged direct contact with these employees.”

Two more MBTA workers have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of known infected employees to five, officials said Thursday.

The news came one day after the T confirmed that three bus drivers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The T did not release details about which routes the drivers operated but said they all worked out of the Cabot Garage facility that serves several lines in South Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, and other parts of Boston. The agency said it could not release identifying information about the employees because of privacy laws.

In a prior statement, the MBTA said that after the positive tests on Tuesday, it "took immediate steps to protect its workforce and riders by enacting its facility maintenance protocols to clean and disinfect all exposed work areas, vehicles, and equipment” at the Cabot facility.

The cases came days after the MBTA announced it would allow riders to board buses and above-ground trolleys through the back doors, limiting interactions between riders and drivers. The agency also said last week it would disinfect buses midday in addition to an overnight scrub.

Officials said the cleaning and disinfecting protocols also apply to high-contact surfaces at subway stations throughout the T, which are disinfected every four hours.

State officials are urging the public to use the MBTA for essential travel only.

Adam Vaccaro of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.