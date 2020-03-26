WASHINGTON (AP) — Three immigrant children in US government custody at a New York facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, said it has suspended releases from centers in New York that house immigrant children who were apprehended by US border authorities without their parents or a guardian.

Five staff members and a contractor at three separate facilities in New York also recently tested positive for the virus, as well as a staff member at a Texas facility and a foster parent in Washington state, the office said in a statement.