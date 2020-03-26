Coronavirus resources
The Roxbury and Dorchester courthouses of the Boston Municipal Court are temporarily shuttered, while the entire state court system remains open only for emergency matters in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The temporary closure of the Roxbury Municipal Court will last at least until April 3, according to a statement posted online Wednesday. The Dorchester courthouse closure was announced Monday, and the building is set to remain closed until Friday, according to a separate statement.
During the closures, matters that would be heard at these courthouses are instead being brought to the West Roxbury Division.
All state courts have heard only emergency matters since March 18, after the state Supreme Judicial Court ordered trials shut down and access restricted in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness. That order extends at least to April 6 and may be extended.
