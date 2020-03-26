The North Shore town’s Select Board and Board of Health voted unanimously in an online public meeting Wednesday night to make mandatory what Baker had advised on Monday, but also to go further by prohibiting gatherings outside residences, town officials said.

Governor Charlie Baker’s hometown of Swampscott has ordered residents to stay home except for “essential” activities and services and has banned non-essential gatherings outside the home, regardless of size.

The emergency order Baker issued Monday outlawed only meetings of 10 or more people while the Commonwealth remains in a state of emergency. A spokeswoman for Baker could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Swampscott’s emergency stay-at-home order requires residents to remain inside unless they are running necessary errands, caring for a loved one, or seeking exercise, and it requires them to remain at least 6 feet apart when outside, in accordance with the “social distancing” guidance given by public health officials. It makes exceptions for those working in “essential” businesses as defined in Baker’s order, such as health care providers and grocery stores.

Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said at the Wednesday meeting that the town, which has four known cases of COVID-19 and expects more, needed to tighter restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

“I appreciate the governor has taken steps to really help us clamp down on transmission, but we here on the local level have a responsibility to do everything that we believe is necessary,” Fitzgerald said, according to a transcript of the meeting provided to the Globe. “I believe that giving people a clear direction and helping them understand that they should stay at home, that they should keep their families at home, and minimize the risk of transmission, is paramount to our collective welfare.”

Peter Spellios, chairman of the town’s Select Board, said the emergency order turned the best medical advice available into official policy.

“Public health officials at the national, state and local levels have made it unequivocally clear that social distancing is the only known tool to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow our healthcare system the time to handle the influx of patients in a way to provide proper treatment and to avoid unnecessary deaths,” Spellios said, according to the transcript.

He added later, “You cannot both congregate and socially distance yourself, so Swampscott decided to prohibit congregating instead of following the State’s directive of no more than 10 people.”

Marianne Hartmann, chairwoman of the town’s Board of Health and a registered nurse, said public health considerations must guide all decisions related to the virus that are made by public officials.

“I read recently that, ‘The virus doesn’t move, people move it. We stop moving, the virus stops moving. The virus dies. It is that simple,’” Hartmann said. “That is the clear public health message we are sending with this local order.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.