Bill Belichick could soon add an Emmy to his trophy case.

The well-decorated coach, who has won eight Super Bowls (six as a head coach) was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst” for his work on the “NFL 100” television series. On the shows, he helped create a list of top 100 players in the league’s history and provided commentary when it was revealed.

Charles Barkley, Michael Strahan, Kenny Smith, Jay Bilas, and Al Leiter were also nominated in the category.