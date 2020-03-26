The forward closed his NCAA career with 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points. He also became the 54th player in program history to score at least 50 goals.

Cotton set a new career-high in scoring this past season with 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists while captaining the Eagles to a 24-8-2 record and first place finish in Hockey East. He finished the year ranked 12th nationally in points per game.

Boston College senior captain David Cotton signed a two-year contract with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Cotton’s older brother Jason , who recently finished his NCAA career at Sacred Heart, was also signed by the Hurricanes.

The Parker, Texas, native was recognized as a Second Team All-American and Hockey East First Team All-Star as a junior while leading the league with 23 goals. He missed just two of the team’s 150 total games during his four years on the Heights.

“On behalf of Boston College hockey, I want to wish Dave all the best as he starts his pro career,” Eagles coach Jerry York said in a statement. “He has had a major impact on our program with both his on-ice play and his leadership. Dave is one of the finest leaders I have had a chance to coach and he is destined for a successful NHL career.”

Three Hockey East netminders among Mike Richter semifinalists

UMass Lowell goalie Tyler Wall started 32 of 34 games for the River Hawks during the 2019-20 season. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award were announced Tuesday night. with three Hockey East netminders in contention for the trophy which honors the nation’s top collegiate goaltender.

The 10 semifinalists represented five hockey conferences. The WCHA, Big Ten and ECAC each had two semifinalists and the NCHC had one. The 10 semifinalists combined for 211 wins, a 1.91 goals against average, a .934 save percentage and 46 shutouts.

UMass Lowell’s Tyler Wall finished his senior campaign with a 18-8-6 record, starting 32 of 34 games for the River Hawks during the 2019-20 season. He posted a 2.10 GAA with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts. Wall allowed two goals or fewer in 22 of 32 starts and amassed 30+ saves in 16 contests for the River Hawks.

Boston College goalie Spencer Knight went 23-8-2 in 33 starts for the Eagles. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Boston College’s Spencer Knight went 23-8-2 and was ranked fifth in the country in winning percentage (.727). He was tied for third nationally with five shutouts and finished third in Hockey East in both goals against average (1.97) and save percentage (.931).

Maine’s Jeremy Swayman had 25 games with at least 30 saves this season, including five outings with at least 40. His save percentage of .939 ranked second in the nation, while his 2.07 goals against average was good for 15th. Last week, he decided to forgo his senior year and signed with Bruins. He was also named Hockey East Player of the Year.

The other semifinalists were: Zach Driscoll (Bemidji State), Matt Galajda (Cornell), John Lethemon (Michigan State). Strauss Mann (Michigan), Frank Marotte (Clarkson), Dryden McKay (Minnesota State), and Hunter Shepard (Minnesota Duluth).

The five finalists will be announced Monday, March 30.

The 2020 Richter Award winner will be announced April 10. Due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 outbreak, a site and time have not been determined.

Candidates for the Mike Richter Award were determined by nominations from all 60 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey coaches.

The finalists and winner are selected by a committee of coaches, scouts and members of the media.

Past winners include: Cayden Primeau (Northeastern, 2019), Cale Morris (Notre Dame, 2018), Tanner Jaillet (Denver, 2017), Thatcher Demko (Boston College, 2016), Zane McIntyre (North Dakota, 2015), and Connor Hellebuyck (UMass Lowell, 2014).

