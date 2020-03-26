“I don’t know what’s going on inside there, but somebody made a mistake,” Montana told Bell.

Speaking to USA Today columnist Jarrett Bell , the Hall of Fame quarterback — Tom Brady’s childhood hero — expressed his disagreement with the Patriots’ decision to let Brady leave in free agency.

The 42-year-old Brady left New England willingly, unlike Montana’s departure from San Francisco in 1993 (when he was traded to the Chiefs).

“I think when you look at the whole situation, you try to figure out how you want to get away from things that are there,” Montana explained. “I had a different story, where they had made a decision. He, obviously, they never would have gotten rid of. I still don’t understand how New England let him get away. I don’t understand that.”

For Brady, Montana thinks his time in Tampa will be enjoyable.

“I think it’s going to be fun for him,” said Montana. “Probably for the first time in a long time he’ll be having fun, if I understand what he’s been saying, or what I’ve been reading.”