He is the third member of the Mass Rivals AAU family in the last four years to earn the honor.

Dallion Johnson, a Bradford resident and senior guard at Phillips Academy in Andover, was named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Dallion Johnson is the third member of the Mass Rivals AAU program in four years to win the state's Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Johnson follows Azar Swain (2016-17) and A.J. Reeves (2017-18) and becomes the 35th recipient of the award, which recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. Northfield Mount Hermon graduate Chris Ledlum took the honors last season.

“Dallion is a fantastic basketball player but a much better person,” said Rivals coach Tom Nelson, also the head coach at Brimmer & May. “He’s a perfect representative of the Rivals.”

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound guard averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading Phillips to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals this past season. He finished his four-year career as the program’s scoring leader with more than 1,600 points.

An avid sculptor and NAACP Youth member, Johnson has volunteered as a youth basketball coach and participated in fund-raising campaigns for cancer research while maintaining a B average at Phillips. He signed a national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Penn State on a scholarship.

“Dallion is a tough competitor who gets better every year,” said St. Paul’s coach Max Gordon. “He is a high-level shot-maker from outside the 3-point line, but he can also score in the paint. He is also a composed leader with the ball — never selfish, never in a hurry, just poised and ready to do what his team needs to win.”

Johnson can designate a $1,000 grant to a local or national sports organization and is eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of his choice.

While he is a finalist for the 2019-20 Gatorade National Player of the Year award, that announcement has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.