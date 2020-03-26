Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN Wednesday baseball has finished its investigation of the 2018 Red Sox, and a decision will be released before the start of the regular season.
“We are done with the investigation,” Manfred told ESPN host Scott Van Pelt. "There’s been a delay in terms of producing a written report because frankly I have not had time to turn to it with the other issues. But we will get a Boston report out before we resume play.”
The inquiry into whether the Red Sox broke rules in how they stole signs started Jan. 7 after The Athletic published a story citing anonymous sources accusing “some” players of using live video to pick up signs from the catcher.
