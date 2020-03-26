Establishing a consistent crew of good-hands people will be a big priority as Jarrett Stidham — or a starter to named — takes the reins in New England.

The instability at receiver and tight end ultimately left Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with few dependable options outside of Julian Edelman (100 catches) and James White (72).

The Patriots receiving corps was in a constant state of flux in 2019. Players with enormous talent and fine track records — including Demaryius Thomas, Josh Gordon, and Antonio Brown — were part of a revolving cast of pass catchers that ultimately exited Foxborough without contributing much.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at who’s on the roster, knowing that lots of changes are in store.

Wide receiver

JULIAN EDELMAN

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $3.3 million.

Comment: Edelman had a phenomenal season, catching 100 passes for the second time and setting a career high with 1,117 receiving yards. It was all the more impressive considering he dealt with bruised ribs virtually the entire season and never took time off.

Brady’s longtime safety blanket and BRF (best receiver forever) will have to adjust to a new quarterback, but his precision route-running, sure hands, and toughness will endear him to whoever is running the show.

MOHAMED SANU

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $6.5 million.

Comment: An early ankle sprain really held Sanu back after he arrived from the Falcons, preventing him from having a full impact on the Patriots offense.

Sanu’s size (6 feet 2 inches, 215 pounds) and skill set should make him a go-to guy in this offense. He likely won’t be asked to return punts this season.

N’KEAL HARRY

Contract status: Signed through 2022.

Base salary for 2020: $954,016.

Comment: Harry showed some flashes late in his rookie season after sitting out the first nine games with leg woes. He is a muscular 6-4, 225 pounds and should be able to use that strength and size to his advantage as he builds a rapport with New England’s new quarterback.

Advertisement

Harry’s route running should only get better and more polished; he’ll be tough to defend on back-shoulder bullets. He may not possess elite speed, but he’ll win a lot of contested balls on brute strength alone.

JAKOBI MEYERS

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $675,000.

Comment: After being one of the biggest surprises of last summer, Meyers had a mixed bag of a rookie season, but he’s poised to become a bigger part of this offense. He was a big slot target (6-2, 203 pounds) in college but looks like he can handle multiple positions.

Meyers is a fluid runner with good hands and excellent toughness; the former quarterback has no fear going across the middle and making catches in traffic. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Meyers and Harry make the biggest sophomore jumps on this club.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $675,000.

Comment: The other big offensive surprise of last summer, the former cornerback from that football hotbed of Bemidji State turned heads and broke ankles with his quickness, athleticism, and toughness.

Olszewski won a roster spot and the punt returner’s job out of camp. He returned punts with reckless abandon — and took some heavy hits — until a hamstring injury cut his season short after eight weeks.

Advertisement

Olszewski likely has put some muscle on his 6-foot, 190-pound frame and could make an Edelman-like leap this season.

DAMIERE BYRD

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1 million.

Comment: Signed as a free agent from the Cardinals last week, this speedy bugger has slot size (5-9, 180 pounds), though he excels more as an outside threat. He can shake defenders at the line with his foot speed and tracks the ball well.

He had career highs in catches (32) and yards (359) last season as one of Kyler Murray’s targets.

QUINCY ADEBOYEJO

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $675,000.

Comment: An intriguing job candidate with excellent size (6-3, 200 pounds) and acceleration. He has a history of troubling drops, though. He’s been in the system, joining the practice squad in November. Months in the program should give him a head start over anyone coming in this summer.

DEVIN ROSS

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $610,000.

Comment: Ross is a smallish receiver (5-9, 183 pounds) who has been in the system as a practice player since October. He has spent time on the Titans and Eagles practice squads but hasn’t made a roster yet. He was sneaky and shifty at Colorado, where he caught 143 passes in his career.

Tight ends

MATT LaCOSSE

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1 million.

Comment: LaCosse looked like the most complete tight end on the roster through most of camp until a leg injury in the exhibition game at Detroit derailed him. He caught only 13 passes for 131 yards but should benefit from his experience in the system. He’s a more-than-willing blocker but did get pushed around at times.

Advertisement

RYAN IZZO

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $750,000.

Comment: Izzo was making steady progress before a concussion curtailed his season (he played just six games) after six catches for 114 yards. He has nice athleticism and hands but struggled with the blocking aspect of the position — though certainly not for a lack of effort. It’s likely that bulking up was a big part of his offseason routine.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.