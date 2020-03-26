The Sox claimed Mazza off waivers in December after he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets. Mazza debuted in the majors in 2019 and posted a 5.51 ERA in 16⅓ innings of relief work.

When David Price was traded to the Dodgers this year, there was some talk about Mazza possibly being a starter. However, that idea didn’t gain much momentum as spring camp progressed.

Brewer might be a surprising move to some. After a down 2019 season, he was a candidate for an opener position, and he made an impression during spring training (2.16 ERA in 8⅓ innings).

Nonetheless, Brewer still has an option left and still could be a part of the equation once the season gets under way. In this age of depth, this move might give chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom more flexibility to add another starter.

