The Red Sox signed Yairo Munoz to a minor league deal, a source confirmed to the Globe Wednesday.

Munoz, 25, came up with the Oakland A’s but made his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. He was in camp with the Cardinals this spring but left unannounced after reportedly being upset with his lack of playing time. The Cardinals released Munoz March 7. Munoz is capable of playing the infield and outfield.

He’s proven to be a productive hitter. In 510 career plate appearances, Munoz has hit .273 hitter with a .723 OPS.