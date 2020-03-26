UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones" Jones was arrested early Thursday in Albuquerque, N. M., on suspicion of DWI and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor, Albuquerque police said. The 32-year-old Jones, who retained his title in February after defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to improve to 26-1, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle. Police said Jones was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle. He was arrested and later released after being booked.

The Chicago Bears finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham in the hopes of getting more production at a position where they got little last season on an offense that ranked among the NFL’s worst. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay. He spent his first five years with the Saints, when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office . . . The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract, ensuring the entire front seven will remain intact next season . . . The long standoff between Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins took yet another turn when Vince Taylor, the star left tackle’s agent, said, “There is no relationship” between his client and new Redskins coach Ron Rivera, repeating demands that Washington trade or release Williams . . . The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and also said running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his one-year transition tag . . . The Buffalo Bills gave oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines a third opportunity to resume his career by agreeing to a one-year contract . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency. The team said, “the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms.” . . . Cleveland Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard agreed to rework his contract and take a substantial pay cut after the team signed free agent Jack Conklin, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Hubbard, who lost his starting job when Cleveland signed Conklin to a three-year, $42 million last week, will make a base salary of $2.5 million next season.

MLB

Red Sox option four pitchers to minors, including Brewer

The Red Sox optioned pitchers Colten Brewer, Chris Mazza, Matt Hall, and Jeffrey Springs to minor league rosters. The club also officially added infielder Yairo Munoz as a non-roster invitee. Brewer might be a surprising move to some. After a down 2019 season, he was a candidate for an opener position, and he made an impression during spring training (2.16 ERA in 8⅓ innings). Nonetheless, Brewer still has an option left and still could be a part of the equation once the season gets under way, giving chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom more flexibility to add another starter. JULIAN MCWILLIAMS

Advertisement

Ex-Red Sox prospect optioned by White Sox

Michael Kopech, the righthander who was sent to the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 as part of the Red Sox’ acquisition of Chris Sale, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox. The 23-year-old missed last season after having Tommy John surgery in September 2018, but hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance on March 10. He went 1-1 with 5.02 ERA in four starts in his big league debut in 2018 . . . In a fantasy game of Strat-o-Matic played out on a computer and not the baseball diamond, Mike Trout hit two home runs off Zack Greinke and scored four times to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros, 9-6, on Opening Day . . . Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, who brought the team and major-league sports to Atlanta in 1966, has died at age 91. Bartholomay “died very peacefully” Wednesday night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, said his daughter, Jamie Niemie.

Advertisement

Colleges

NCAA to cut revenue distribution

The NCAA will distribute $225 million to schools this year, about 37 percent of its original projection, after the organization canceled its main source of income, the men’s basketball tournament, due to the coronavirus. The NCAA board of governors voted to approve the distribution after previously budgeting around $600 million. Schools around the country rely on those payouts to balance their budgets, and a 63 percent shortfall is likely to cascade across the college sports world, as schools reevaluate personnel decisions, facilities projects and even which sports they offer.

Advertisement

BC’s Hamilton among area players seeking to transfer

Advertisement

Boston College talented sophomore forward Jarius Hamilton, who averaged 9.3 ppg and 4.3 ppg and would have projected to be a key player for the Eagles, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Sean East, who had an inconsistent but promising freshman year playing guard for UMass, entered his name yesterday. There’s no destination yet for either yet and both could return. There are three other UMass basketball players — Sy Chatman, C.J. Jackson and Keon Clergeot — in the portal and all three are not expected to return . . . Northeastern got some incoming news with Chris Doherty, a 6-8 forward from Notre Dame and Marlborough High, announced his commitment to the Huskies. The Huskies’ forward Tomas Murphy left for Vermont and forward Max Boursiquot and guard Myles Franklin are also in the portal. JOE SULLIVAN

<br/>

Miscellany

Ex-Globetrotter Neal dead, at 77

Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.N Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries and was one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters at Madison Square Garden in 2008 . . . John DeBrito, from Waterbury, Conn., who played for Revolution and also won two NCAA Division 2 titles with Southern Conn. State, died in Miami Wednesday . . . WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbart said the women’s professional basketball league plans to hold its ESPN2-televised draft as scheduled at 8 p.m. on April 17, using video conferencing. “We want to make sure that the splayers who are the draftees get their moment in the limelight,” Engelbert, said . . . Brazilian soccer club Santos said Pelé’s brother, who was known as Zoca, died after a fight with prostate cancer. He was 77.

Advertisement

Phillips Andover’s Johnson earns boys’ Gatorade honor

Dallion Johnson, a senior guard at Phillips Academy in Andover, became the third member of the Mass Rivals AAU family to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year in the past four years. Johnson, a Penn State commit, follows Rivals alumni Azar Swain (2016-17) and A.J. Reeves (2017-18) as the 35th recipient of the award. Northfield Mount Hermon graduate Chris Ledlum took the honors last season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard veraged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading Phillips to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals this past season. He finished his four-year career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,600 points. NATE WEITZER



