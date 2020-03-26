Yes, the slate of games originally scheduled for Thursday has been pushed back indefinitely, as has the rest of the MLB season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the interim, Strat-O-Matic has baseball fans eager for action covered with its daily simulations of the league’s schedule.

The Red Sox are 1-0 to start the 2020 season.

“We are excited to be able to give fans of every age a fun and detailed daily distraction during these challenging times,” said founder Hal Richman.

According to Strat-O-Matic, the Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-2, Thursday afternoon behind a ninth-inning go-ahead home run from Rafael Devers. Batting second, Devers scored two of Boston’s three runs and recorded a team-high three hits. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, new right fielder Kevin Pillar, and new second baseman José Peraza each had two hits as well.

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez lasted six innings, striking out nine and walking five. Rodriguez gave up three hits — two of which were solo shots, his lone earned runs of the game. Josh Taylor, Colton Brewer, Matt Barnes, and Brandon Workman each pitched an inning of relief, with Barnes nabbing the win and Workman earning a save.

For every game, Strat-O-Matic simulations will produce a box score and play-by-play report.

Using its extensive research and data, Strat-O-Matic is able to create profiles that closely represent active players. Since it started forecasting results in 2016, the company, founded almost 60 years ago, boasts an impressive track record and has accurately predicted not only World Series winners but also individual player statistics.

“We know Baseball Daily works with all the simulations we’ve been able to run,” said research director John Garcia.

Take Game 5 of the 2016 World Series as an example. Garcia said that with the exception of one strikeout, Strat-O-Matic correctly simulated Mets pitcher Matt Harvey’s pitching line through seven innings. Strat-O-Matic pulled Harvey after the seventh, while Mets manager Terry Collins opted to leave him in through the ninth.

“There’s a reason Strat-O-Matic has been around for almost 60 years,” Garcia said. “It’s because it’s the most accurate baseball simulation there is.”

"We've been thrilled with our results," added president Adam Richman.

Strat-O-Matic will use projected lineups and starting pitchers for its simulations, and will soon also incorporate fan and media input into those decisions.

Results and statistics will be announced daily at 2 p.m. via Strat-O-Matic’s website.