Q. Thanks for your recent column about David Simon’s “Show Me a Hero.” I loved the miniseries, which didn’t try to hammer you with its message. Got any other miniseries recommendations? I’ve been in the mood for stories that don’t go on and on and on.

A. Glad you liked HBO’s “Show Me a Hero,” which is a powerful look into the workings of local politics — just what you might expect from the guy who made “The Wire,” David Simon.

There are many, many excellent miniseries waiting for you, both old and, now that we’re in a golden era of the format, quite recent. Simon did another profound HBO six-parter in 2000 called “The Corner” that I will never stop mentioning. It’s an uncompromising and intimate look at drug addiction in Baltimore, but it’s not a crime drama. It follows the mundane lives of a family of junkies, scoring dope, getting more to score, using, with a mind-blowingly authentic lead turn by Khandi Alexander. It won’t cheer you up, but it will move you as it puts faces on the names we see in drug-related news stories.

Florence Pugh in "The Little Drummer Girl." Jonathan Olley/AMC

AMC delivered two six-episode miniseries adaptations of John le Carré novels, both with something to offer, even if they might not pass muster with hardcore Le Carré fans. “The Night Manager” is entertaining and beautifully shot, with Tom Hiddleston as the titular guy. He’s recruited by the British government to spy, and he winds up going undercover in the entourage of Hugh Laurie’s creepy billionaire arms dealer. Set in 1979, “The Little Drummer Girl” stars Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) as an aspiring actress who’s recruited by Mossad to infiltrate a Palestinian group plotting terror attacks in Europe. Spying, acting, they’re two of a kind. The cast, including Michael Shannon and Alexander Skarsgard, is top-notch, and so is the direction, by Korean director Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”).

If you like a bit of Hollywood camp, check out the eight-part “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which ran on FX. It’s a lot of fun, as it tracks the friction-filled relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford and the ways female stars were used by the studios. As Crawford, Jessica Lange is unforgettable — vain, insecure, self-sabotaging, desperate. She and Susan Sarandon (as Davis) deliver interpretations of their characters, not impersonations. Crawford’s ghost hovers over the HBO adaptation of “Mildred Pierce,” an elegant updating of Crawford’s 1945 noir. This five-parter, starring Kate Winslet and Evan Rachel Wood as the parent-child story system, focuses more on the social and cultural issues of the Depression-era setting and the mother-daughter psychology than on the murder plotline. Directed by Todd Haynes as an erotic soap opera, it is occasionally excessive but, overall, masterfully done.

