With restaurants closed for dine-in business, the industry is suffering, and many people have lost their jobs. At the same time, workers on the front lines of the coronavirus don’t have time to prepare nutritious meals to help keep them going. A new organization, Off Their Plate, is working to address both problems.
It began when Natalie Guo, a medical student at Harvard who previously worked in business, reached out to local chefs Ken Oringer (Little Donkey, Toro, and more) and Tracy Chang (Pagu). The idea: Raise money to provide meals to health care workers, and pay cooks now out of work to make them.
Every dollar donated has double impact — 1️⃣it supports restaurants and employees threatened by COVID, and 2️⃣ provides wholesome meals to our tireless frontline healthcare providers 💪🏼 if you can, support your community and DONATE at link in bio!♥️🙏🏼 . For every $100, you restore 3 shift hours back to restaurant employees and serve 10 healthcare providers delicious meals! . #community #socialgood #inthistogether #covid_19 #incrennible #boston #sanfrancisco #offtheirplate #restaurantstrong #saverestaurants #covidfrontliners #healthcareworkers
“In 10 days, we raised something like $80,000,” Guo says, and the effort has expanded to New York, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. By Thursday, its fifth day of operation in Boston, Off Their Plate had served close to 1,000 meals in the area — to Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s, Faulkner, Boston Medical Center, and Beth Israel Deaconess, with more coming soon, including Carney Hospital, Boston Health Care for the Homeless, and other federally qualified health centers. Meals go to everyone from nurses to hazmat teams to the people working the front desk. “It’s a massive effort here,” Guo says. “It’s not just MDs. Very soon this is going to consume the entire health force.”
The epitome of #bostonstrong. 💪🍀 • We’re so fortunate to have champions like @littledonkeybos @kenoringer @jamiebiss cooking and delivering hundreds of meals to the tireless women and men of @bostonmedicalcenter @massgeneral @bwfaulknerhospital. 🩺 • You can directly help financially support this team and their employees by buying a gift card via the Little Donkey website @ littledonkeybos.com. 🎁💛 • #saverestaurants #thankyoudoctors #community #socialgood #boston #covid_19 #frontliners #frontlineworkers #healthcareworkers
One hundred percent of donations go to wages and meal costs. According to a ticker on the website, Off Their Plate has so far raised enough to cover 6,500 meals, more than 2,000 work hours, and $32,500 in wages. A $100 donation covers the cost of providing 10 meals.
“It’s been really fortuitous to be able to get a lot of the people who are not able to collect unemployment or people we decided to reach out to … and be able to help them earn some money,” Oringer says. “A lot of them have been with us for more than 10 years. We are trying to take care of our family and our community. We’re getting food from purveyors, from fishermen, who are getting really, really hurt by all of this.”
Donate at link in bio! ♥️ | Repost from @kenoringer • Taking care of our COVID healthcare workers needs to be a priority because they are making us a priority. I am proud to be working with @offtheirplate alongside @jamiebiss @tracypagu @ktmexxi and talented members of our teams @brian_rae1 @chefjoshuaelliott and wonderful staff from @littledonkeyboston @toroboston and @coppaboston to help provide nutrient packed food for those on the frontline. For every $100 donated, you send 10 meals to our COVID frontline and restore 3 shift hours to the community. For every $500 donated, you send 50 meals to our COVID frontline and restore 13 shift hours to the community. Please click link in bio and donate what you can ♥️ #savehospitality #saveamericanhospitality #covid_19
In addition to making healthy meals that taste good, the chefs are focused on ensuring safe operations. Thus far, Chang says, they have prepared fried rice and paella. “We want to emphasize that these meals are nutritious and delicious, and that we’re taking into account allergens as well, so we are keeping shellfish and nuts out of these. The past two dishes we did happened to be gluten-free because they were rice-based.” They are creating recipes and safety protocols that can be passed along to partner chefs in other cities, so they too can join the effort. “We want to make sure we are taking the utmost precaution in the health and safety of our own employees and the people they are feeding. The last thing we want to do is be part of the problem,” Chang says.
The health care community is grateful. A note from a Brigham staffer posted on Off Their Plate’s Instagram reads: “As one of the folks in the ER and one of their Hazmat folks, I was ready to sit down and have my lousy frozen dinner … it was all I could get my hands on … when your wonderful warm meal arrived. Can’t say thanks enough for the love and full belly!”
To make a donation to Off Their Plate or learn more, go to www.offtheirplate.org.
Our Boston chefs continue to show how we really are #strongertogether. 💙💛 • Chef @ireneshiangli of @meimeiboston single-handedly made 120 incredible meals for the hardworking healthcare providers at @brighamandwomens yesterday. Both her parents were doctors and trained/worked in Boston for decades. Chef Irene’s father was at @danafarber for over 30 years. The Boston and Longwood medical communities are friends Chef Irene and the Mei Mei staff hold near and dear to their hearts — it’s in their DNA! • If you would like to show your love to our incredible partner and her employees, there are a limited number of bulk take-home items for online pickup orders on @toasttab. You can also buy a gift card and/or dumpling class gift certificate (!!) via the Mei Mei website @ meimeiboston.com. 🥟💛 And check out @commonwealthkitchenboston (where Chef Irene sits on the board) to learn more about ways to help the Boston culinary community, and send @baldorfood your love for their generous donations! • #saverestaurants #thankyoudoctors #bostonstrong
Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.