I wish I could say that it was so good the first time around, NBC has decided to do a “Will & Grace” finale all over again. But really, the first finale was a mess, with Will and Grace giving up their friendship until their kids fall in love as young adults. When the show was revived in 2017, the writers ignored the events of the first finale in order to continue the pair’s story as pals.

Now, after three seasons that ranged from OK to pretty lousy, the revival is going to end on April 23 with a new series finale. Will and Grace are each having a child, so I’m guessing that the new end will involve the births of their babies. Minnie Driver and Matt Bomer are the scheduled guest stars.

Prior to the new finale, NBC will air a new half-hour retrospective special hosted by Eric McCormack, who plays Will. There will be clips, there will be fan reactions, and there will be guest appearances by Elton John and sitcom godfather Norman Lear.

