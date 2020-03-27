U.S. equity futures dropped after the first three-day rally in American stocks since mid-February, while Treasuries advanced as investors take stock of strengthening stimulus efforts across the globe.

S&P 500 futures retreated after the index surged over 6% Thursday. European contracts fluctuated. The dollar headed for its biggest weekly fall since 2009, with central banks sharply boosting the provision of greenbacks. Asia-Pacific equities had a mixed showing, ranging from a 4%-plus jump in Tokyo to an over 4% slide in Sydney. India’s bonds and currency jumped after monetary policy makers slashed rates in an emergency move. The yen strengthened.

The Reserve Bank of India Friday became the latest to act decisively in the effort to forestall a sudden stop in credit as economic shutdowns hobble businesses. The RBI cut the benchmark rate three quarters of a percentage point and, among other measures, reduced the amount lenders must hold in reserve. Ten-year government bonds rose the most in more than a year.