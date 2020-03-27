Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan released a new track just after midnight Friday, a 17-minute piece about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The song, called “Murder Most Foul,” begins with cello and piano over Dylan’s raspy croon: “'Twas a dark day in Dallas, November ’63, a day that would live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-riding high -- good day to be livin’ and a good day to die.”

In a Twitter post to fans, the 78-year-old Nobel Prize winner cryptically noted that the song was recorded “a while back,” but revealed no other specifics about the timing. It is the first new music Dylan has released in eight years.