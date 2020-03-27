A Boston University club is asking for donations of hand sanitizer to help keep Boston’s homeless healthy as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The club, Health Improvements Inc., has been collecting donations of hand sanitizer since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

“When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, we realised there would be populations and communities that would be disproportionately affected,” said BU junior Uma Khemraj, the club’s president. “We wanted to step up and do something to make sure that everyone has access to preventive care.”