A Boston University club is asking for donations of hand sanitizer to help keep Boston’s homeless healthy as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The club, Health Improvements Inc., has been collecting donations of hand sanitizer since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
“When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, we realised there would be populations and communities that would be disproportionately affected,” said BU junior Uma Khemraj, the club’s president. “We wanted to step up and do something to make sure that everyone has access to preventive care.”
Health Improvements Inc. has already collected enough sanitizer to fill 100 small bottles, which will be distributed to the Boston Rescue Mission, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program, and the Haley House.
“Homeless populations already struggle to get access to soap and hand sanitizer,” Khemraj said. “Everyone should have access to these supplies and preventive measures, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”
To donate hand sanitizer to Health Improvements Inc., email ukhemraj@bu.edu.
