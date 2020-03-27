When Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy Museum closed due to COVID-19 on March 17, Cowboy Tim, the head of security, was asked to maintain the museum’s Twitter account. Only he’s clearly new to the platform and learning as he goes, and he’s bringing followers along for the hilarious ride. His writing out of the words “hashtag” and “send” — and signing off with “Thanks, Tim” — has charmed a nation.

In this dark new world, a bright spot has arrived in the form of a cowboy named Tim learning the ropes of Twitter.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just hashtag learn Twitter at the right time. Send.

“Twitter Tips, please,” he tweeted at one point, followed quickly by, “Sorry, I thought I was Googling that.” That last one earned 15,400 likes.

A photo of boots reads: “These are his boots. Hashtag John Wayne. Thanks, Tim.”

Even when he thought he learned, he corrected himself: “Realize I have been doing the hashtags wrong. I need to use that pound sign from the phone.… #HashtagJohnWayne Thanks, Tim.”

Cowboy Tim started trending this week, officially pushing the museum’s Twitter following past the quarter-million mark.

Replies include: “Do yourself a favor and follow @ncwhm... Tim, the head of security for the National Cowboy Museum is trying so hard to figure out Twitter & I’m rooting for him! Go Tim & thanks for making us smile!”

“He is the guy we need to help us thru this. If we get out of this alive, I want to meet him in person.”

Hootsuite, a social media management company, tweeted: “You're doing awesome, Tim. Thanks for sharing all of your little anecdotes with everyone. It's brightening our day, that's for sure!”

We hashag love you, Tim.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com She tweets @laurendaley1.

