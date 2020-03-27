Oh, how to describe “Tiger King” to someone who has not yet experienced its wonder? Billed by Netflix as “a cast of eccentric characters” in “the underworld of big cat breeding,” it’s so much more.

We’re a nation in quarantine, and, with an endless number of shows to stream, many of us have apparently decided to watch the same one: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on Netflix

It feels like a Christopher Guest mockumentary, but it’s all real—and America is #obsessed.

Larger-than-life characters include Joe Exotic, a mulleted big-cat lover who also makes his own music videos; Doc Antle, who rides elephants, and comes across like a Will Ferrell character. But there’s also a three-person wedding, breakups, a common enemy, in-fighting, love, a mystery surrounding a disappeared millionaire, a torn-off limb, and a multitude of cats.

As soon as “Tiger King” debuted, a home-bound audience around the country became glued to their screens—including more than a few actors who are now sitting home dreaming about the eventual Hollywood biopic. (I mean, there has to be one, right?)

Twitter blew up with dream cast input, including Danny McBride or David Spade as Joe Exotic, Katherine O’Hara as Carole Baskin, Jim Gaffigan or Ferrell as Antle…. The lists go on.

Dax Shepard tweeted: “If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.”

Shepard soon tweeted a photoshopped image of himself with a mullet and a tiger, just to show how committed he would be to the role.

Netflix responded: “im liking what im hearing.”

Not everyone is on board with that (potential) casting, however. Oscar-nominee and Boston native Edward Norton countered: “Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it.”

Comedian Dane Cook chimed in as well: “I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou.”

What many didn’t know before this Netflix juggernaut is that apparently there is a limited series coming, centered on Baskin, with Kate McKinnon starring.

We’ve got popcorn ready.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.