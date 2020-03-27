It feels like a Christopher Guest mockumentary, but it’s all real—and America is #obsessed.
We’re a nation in quarantine, and, with an endless number of shows to stream, many of us have apparently decided to watch the same one: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on Netflix
Oh, how to describe “Tiger King” to someone who has not yet experienced its wonder? Billed by Netflix as “a cast of eccentric characters” in “the underworld of big cat breeding,” it’s so much more.
Larger-than-life characters include Joe Exotic, a mulleted big-cat lover who also makes his own music videos; Doc Antle, who rides elephants, and comes across like a Will Ferrell character. But there’s also a three-person wedding, breakups, a common enemy, in-fighting, love, a mystery surrounding a disappeared millionaire, a torn-off limb, and a multitude of cats.
As soon as “Tiger King” debuted, a home-bound audience around the country became glued to their screens—including more than a few actors who are now sitting home dreaming about the eventual Hollywood biopic. (I mean, there has to be one, right?)
Twitter blew up with dream cast input, including Danny McBride or David Spade as Joe Exotic, Katherine O’Hara as Carole Baskin, Jim Gaffigan or Ferrell as Antle…. The lists go on.
Dax Shepard tweeted: “If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.”
If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.— dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020
Shepard soon tweeted a photoshopped image of himself with a mullet and a tiger, just to show how committed he would be to the role.
This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ— dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020
Netflix responded: “im liking what im hearing.”
Not everyone is on board with that (potential) casting, however. Oscar-nominee and Boston native Edward Norton countered: “Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it.”
Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020
Comedian Dane Cook chimed in as well: “I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou.”
I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 26, 2020
What many didn’t know before this Netflix juggernaut is that apparently there is a limited series coming, centered on Baskin, with Kate McKinnon starring.
We’ve got popcorn ready.
