To wash your hands for 20 seconds, the CDC-recommended minimum, experts have recommended vigorously scrubbing through two rounds of “Happy Birthday.” To mix up the soundtrack, try these hit songs from across four generations — each has a 20-second chorus, give or take a second.

What you want, baby, I got it / What you need, do you know I got it? / All I’m askin’ is for a little respect when you come home / (Just a little bit) Hey baby / (Just a little bit) when you get home / (Just a little bit) mister / (Just a little bit)

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

Welcome to the Hotel California / Such a lovely place (Such a lovely place) / Such a lovely face / Plenty of room at the Hotel California / Any time of year (Any time of year) / You can find it here

Gen X

“Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

Come on Eileen / Oh, I swear (What he means) / At this moment / You mean everything / You in that dress, my thoughts I confess / Verge on dirty / Aah, come on Eileen

“Hello” by Lionel Richie

Hello, is it me you’re looking for? / I can see it in your eyes / I can see it in your smile / You’re all I’ve ever wanted / And my arms are open wide

Millennial

“No Scrubs” by TLC

No, I don’t want no scrubs / A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me / Hangin’ out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride / Trying to holla at me (Whoo) / I don’t want no scrubs / A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me / Hangin’ out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride / Trying to holla at me

“Hips don’t Lie” by Shakira and Wyclef Jean

I’m on tonight / You know my hips don’t lie / And I’m starting to feel you boy / Come on let’s go, real slow / Don’t you see, baby? Así es perfecto / They know I’m on tonight, my hips don’t lie / And I’m starting to feel it’s right / All the attraction, the tension / Don’t you see baby? This is perfection (Shakira, Shakira)

Gen Z

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

Why men great ‘til they gotta be great? (’Til they gotta be great) / Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face) / Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair) / Shampoo press, get you out of my hair / Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting) / New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings) / Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee) / Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

“Earfquake” by Tyler, The Creator

Cause you make my earth quake / Oh, you make my earth quake / Riding around, your love be shakin’ me up / And it’s making my heart break / 'Cause you make my earth quake / Oh, you make my earth quake (Earthquake, ooh) / Riding around, your love be shakin’ me up / And it’s making my heart break

Jakob Menendez is a student in an Emerson College publishing class. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.