Last thing he read: Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His hobbies: Yoga, basketball, guitar

EMALEE PETERSON: 24 / research associate at a biotech company

Last thing she read: Tuesdays with Morrie

Notable qualities: She’s passionate about science

6:30 P.M. WAYPOINT, CAMBRIDGE

A HYPOTHESIS

Paul In the morning I went to yoga class, but I normally do that. Right before the date, I was watching Ugly Delicious to prep for my meal.

Advertisement

Emalee I talked to my roommates and put on the outfit that I felt most confident in.

Paul I had to do the “I’m on the Dinner with Cupid date” and the host said “Oooooooooh” with a little smirk on his face — it was quite funny.

Emalee He was tall and looked around my age. I thought he was cute.

Paul I probably should’ve waited for Emalee at the door. She was very cute; she dressed nicely and had very fashionable glasses.

Emalee He smiled very genuinely and put me at ease.

SOCIAL EXPERIMENT

Paul We started off mostly with simple get-to-know-you questions. We were kind of all over the place, but it was cool to just let the flow of the conversation take over.

Emalee We talked about weird things we’ve eaten, places we’ve traveled to, our music interests, books we read in high school and then in adulthood. We seemed to share a similar sense of humor.

Paul I work at the Harvard School of Public Health, she used to work at a Harvard Med neurodegenerative research lab, so that was a cool connection. We both found an interest in talking about the medical sciences, even though she actually knew what she was talking about and I just tried to keep up. At one point, we started talking about how there needs to be more push for making bioethics and computer learning ethics required courses for people going into these exploding fields.

Advertisement

Emalee I realized that I liked him pretty quickly because he was so friendly and engaging. He was also polite to the waiter and others at the restaurant, which is important to me.

Paul She’s a vegetarian, but I made sure I wasn’t making her uncomfortable when I ordered pasta with bacon in it.

Emalee We ordered bread with seaweed butter and squid ink dip. I ordered a white pizza with roasted Brussels sprouts; it was delicious.

FINAL PROOF

Paul We decided to hit up a bar for a beer and to continue talking. It was her idea, but I was going to offer if she didn’t beat me to the punch.

Emalee I was excited to continue the date. We flirted more as the night went on. I felt chemistry when we were talking and he physically turned his body toward me. I appreciated how attentive he was.

Paul We gave each other a hug goodbye and exchanged numbers, so it ended on a good note.

Emalee We texted about hanging out again.

SECOND DATE?

Paul I think we will, the date was a success.

Emalee I think so!

POST-MORTEM

Paul / A

Emalee / A



