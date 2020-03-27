Palomo tiered maxi skirt by We Wore What, $225, at everythingbutwater.com

Marge smocked dress by Faithfull the Brand, $169, order online from Bloomingdale’s, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 617-630-6000, bloomingdales.com

Lace cami, $24.50, order online from Abercrombie & Fitch, South Shore Plaza, Braintree, 781-380-3754; and other locations, abercrombie.com

Slip dress by Moon River, $118, at Lit Boutique, 223 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-421-8637, and other locations; litboutique.com

Wide-leg belted jumpsuit, $150, by special order from J.Crew, Legacy Place, Dedham, 781-326-2596, and other locations; jcrew.com

Dome satchel by Kate Spade New York, $298, order online from Macy’s, 450 Washington Street, Boston, 617-357-3000, and other locations; macys.com

Advertisement

Scrunched headband by BP., $15, at Nordstrom, Burlington Mall, 781-345-7800, and Natick Mall, 508-318-2600; nordstrom.com

Olina blouse by Derek Lam 10 Crosby, $350, by special order at Saks Fifth Avenue, 800 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-262-8500, saksfifthavenue.com

Slingback pumps, $298, by special order at Tory Burch, Copley Place, Boston, 617-867-9140, and other locations, toryburch.com

Balloon sleeve blouse, $39.90, at Zara, 212 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-236-1414, and Natick Mall, 508-655-3057; zara.com

________________________________________________

The Boston Globe may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.