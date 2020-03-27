Two men were arrested Thursday following a string of break-ins at small businesses throughout Fall River over the last two weeks, police said.

After hours of surveillance operations by detectives, officers executed a search warrant on an apartment at 239 Glasgow St., Fall River Police spokesman Sergeant Joseph Galvao said in a statement. Inside the apartment, officers arrested Michael Oliveira, 46, who has no fixed address, and Andrew Mendonca, 31, of Fall River.

“I would like the citizens of Fall River to know the Fall River Police Department arrested two business break suspects as the result of an intensive investigation,” Fall River Police Chief Charles J. Cullen said in a statement. “One suspect [Oliveira] is directly responsible for fourteen breaks over the last two weeks.”