Two men were arrested Thursday following a string of break-ins at small businesses throughout Fall River over the last two weeks, police said.
After hours of surveillance operations by detectives, officers executed a search warrant on an apartment at 239 Glasgow St., Fall River Police spokesman Sergeant Joseph Galvao said in a statement. Inside the apartment, officers arrested Michael Oliveira, 46, who has no fixed address, and Andrew Mendonca, 31, of Fall River.
“I would like the citizens of Fall River to know the Fall River Police Department arrested two business break suspects as the result of an intensive investigation,” Fall River Police Chief Charles J. Cullen said in a statement. “One suspect [Oliveira] is directly responsible for fourteen breaks over the last two weeks.”
Evidence from the string of break-ins, which began March 15, was discovered in the apartment, officials said. The crimes occurred mostly in the south end of the city, with some in the north end. Stolen vehicles were allegedly used for the break-ins.
Oliveira is facing 14 counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, 12 counts of larceny from a building, four counts of vandalism, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, one count of breaking into a depository, and one count of attempted breaking into a depository, officials said.
Mendonca is facing charges on two counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime and two counts of larceny from a building, officials said.
