“Starting today, all travelers arriving to the Commonwealth are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

He also urged people not to travel to the state, particularly if they have symptoms.

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday he was asking all travelers arriving in Mass. to self-quarantine, in the latest step to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said travelers entering the state would be given information fliers instructing them on the quarantine.

He said the fliers would be distributed at major transportation hubs, including Logan International Airport, South Station, and Worcester Airport. He said the fliers would also be available at Massachusetts Turnpike rest stops and messages would be displayed on roadside message boards.

“We’re taking extraordinary steps here to keep our residents safe,” he said, noting the restrictions he has already placed on state residentsj, which include a stay-at-home advisory and an order closing non-essential businesses.

“At the same time, we should also be thinking about the potential impact of travelers visiting Massachusetts from other places,” he said.

“Further, we’re asking folks considering traveling to Massachusetts for whatever reason: Do not travel to our communities especially if you have symptoms,” he said.

New York is experiencing a surge in cases. Epidemiologists are warning that New York’s proximity and travel ties to Massachusetts could lead to more infections here, the Globe reported this week.

But Baker said he wanted to make clear that the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were doing all they could to stop the spread of the virus.







