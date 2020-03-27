The announcement comes at a time when doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are facing demanding hours and difficult working conditions, including risk of possible infection in dealing with sick patients. News of these cutbacks came to the Globe through e-mails from health care workers and family members who are upset about these cuts, but did not feel they could speak publicly about it.

The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center physicians’ group announced on Thursday that it is suspending employer contributions to the retirement plan for the group, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, effective April 1.

Doctors and other health care workers on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts are now being hit with cuts to their financial compensation.

One included an announcement from a top Beth Israel Deaconess medical official.

“Like many other health care and physician organizations, the economics of the care we provide has changed quickly and dramatically,” wrote Dr. Alexa Kimbell, president and chief executive of the Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at BIDMC, to physicians in the group. “I wish I had better news to convey as I know all of you are making sacrifices every day in all sorts of ways. Please be assured that we are relentlessly pursuing every avenue we can find to support you and our patients, as well as keeping our organization healthy for the future.”

The state’s hospitals are not immune to the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. To make way for critically ill patients, hospitals have canceled elective surgeries, which are among their most profitable procedures. Other sources of revenue, including physician visits, are also being canceled as patients stay away during this time.

In a separate announcement, South Shore Health, the largest independent health system in Southeastern Massachusetts, recently told nurses that it is deferring pay increases scheduled to go into effect for them starting on April 3.

“Factors contributing to this include the cancellation of elective surgeries, the closure of many of our outpatient programs, and a significant decrease in overall patient volume in every area of our health system,” wrote Art Mombourquette, interim chief human resources officer at South Shore Health, in an e-mail shared with the Globe. “Please know that we are making this difficult decision in order to best preserve the overall financial situation of South Shore Health.

A nurse at South Shore Health who received the e-mail and requested anonymity decried the move: “Healthcare workers at South Shore Health are working hard to keep the community safe and deserve what they were promised.”

