Buddy the dog, 14, was out on a walk with his family near Brackett Terrace when he hopped into a cranberry bog to splash around its ravine shortly before noon, Plympton Fire Capt. John Sjostedt said.

But when Buddy decided it was time to get out and dry off, the steep four-foot ledge he had climbed down proved to be a little more than he could handle.

“He’s an older dog and just couldn’t get back up, so he sat just sat and waited once the owner realized they couldn’t get him,” Sjostedt said.

Firefighters and police officers were called to help Buddy get out. They got into the water and boosted him up from behind, Sjostedt said.

“We wrapped a blanket around him after we got him up," Sjostedt said.

Other than being a little chilly and wet, Buddy was OK and went on with his day, he said.

“He started rolling around in the dirt and wanted us to pat his belly," Sjostedt said.

