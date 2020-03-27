According to a statement released by the college Thursday, the admitted class has members from every U.S. state and 92 countries. International students comprise 10.8 percent of the group.

This is a slight jump in acceptance rate from last year when only 4.5 percent of applicants were admitted.

Harvard has accepted only 4.92 percent of applicants to the Class of 2024, admitting 1,981 out of the 40,248 who applied, the college said.

Of those admitted, 24.5 percent are Asian American, 14.8 percent are Black or African-American, 12.7 percent are Latinx, 1.8 percent are Native American, and 0.4 percent are native Hawaiian. Women make up 51.6 percent of the class, according to the statement. First-generation students represent 19.4 percent of the class, up from 16.4 percent in 2019.

“From their applications it is clear that the Class of 2024 will bring to Harvard extraordinary talents, ideas, backgrounds, and life experiences,” William Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid said in the statement.

The students have until May 1 to decide whether they are attending.

More than half of those admitted qualify for need-based grants, allowing families to pay an average of $12,000 annually for tuition. Almost a quarter of the students’ families have yearly family incomes below $65,000 and will not be asked to contribute financially as well as receiving a $2,000 startup grant to help with travel and move in costs. According to the statement, an estimated 380 students qualified for Pell grants which are awarded to students from lower-income families.

Harvard’s undergraduate financial-aid budget has increased from $80 million in 2005 to more than $200 million in 2019, the statement said.

“The College continues to invest in its core value of providing access to a Harvard education to outstanding students from all economic backgrounds and we are pleased that our generous, need-based financial aid program is continuing to inspire applicants to apply,” Griffin Director of Financial Aid Jake Kaufmann said in the statement.

The college accepted seven more veterans than last year, admitting a total of 13, along with 41 students interested in ROTC.

“We are thrilled that more military veterans are applying to and enrolling in the College than at any time in recent decades,” Marlyn McGrath, director of admissions, said in the statement.

Because Harvard has transitioned to online classes for the rest of the semester and required students to vacate on-campus housing, the college canceled its admitted student weekend called Vistas. Instead, newly admitted students can participate in an online version of Vistas for the entire month of April where they can connect with community members online, the statement said.