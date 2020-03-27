An 58-year-old man died from injuries early Friday after he, along with his wife and son, were struck by a car while cycling in Ipswich Thursday afternoon, officials said.
George Norris, of Ipswich, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital after being hit by the car at 197 Topsfield Road, Essex district attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement. He died from his injuries at the hospital.
The other cyclists, his 19-year-old son and 60-year-old wife, are recovering from their injuries at local hospitals, officials said. Their names were not released.
The driver who struck the cyclists, a 43-year-old woman, stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities, officials said. No charges or citations have been issued.
State Police, Ipswich police, and the Essex district attorney’s office is investigating the crash, officials said.
