An 58-year-old man died from injuries early Friday after he, along with his wife and son, were struck by a car while cycling in Ipswich Thursday afternoon, officials said.

George Norris, of Ipswich, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital after being hit by the car at 197 Topsfield Road, Essex district attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other cyclists, his 19-year-old son and 60-year-old wife, are recovering from their injuries at local hospitals, officials said. Their names were not released.