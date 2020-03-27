Coronavirus infections continue their alarming rise among staff at major hospitals in the state, with Massachusetts General Hospital Friday reporting 89 workers sickened, more than double the day before.

Beth Israel Lahey, a 12-hospital system, had previously not released to the Globe any numbers on the degree of infections within its work force, but Friday reported 109 staffers affected by the pandemic. Brigham and Women’s Hospital reported 58 — seven more than the previous day, according to data updated daily by the Globe.

The infections raise alarms about the ability of the hospitals to meet the challenge of a possible deluge of patients. When a staff member is infected, it has a ripple effect on close colleagues, who must be quarantined, and could spread the virus to others within the institutions.