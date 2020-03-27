The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will donate masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment to help protect medical workers at local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said.
MSPCA will bring 300 isolation gowns, 200 chemo plus gowns, 13 pairs of safety glasses, 220 N95 respirators, 24 face shields, and 2,100 surgical masks from its Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston to Massachusetts General Hospital Friday afternoon, Halpin said.
The MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen will also send 300 surgical masks to Lawrence General Hospital and 100 masks to Cape Cod Hospital, Halpin said.
“We’re at a critical point in this pandemic, given the mounting cases in Massachusetts and the fact that the U.S. now has more infections than any other country," said Dr. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzman, an emergency veterinarian at Angell Animal Medical Center.
“We’re doing everything we can here to protect our staff, clients and animal patients—and we’re just as committed to helping our human medicine colleagues, and this donation of badly needed PPE reflects that," Sinnott-Stutzman said.
In addition to donating personal protective equipment, staff from Angell Animal Medical Center brought a mechanical ventilator to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge Thursday in case the hospital would need it, Halpin said. The ventilator will be brought back to Mount Auburn once the pandemic is over, he said.
