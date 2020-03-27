The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will donate masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment to help protect medical workers at local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said.

MSPCA will bring 300 isolation gowns, 200 chemo plus gowns, 13 pairs of safety glasses, 220 N95 respirators, 24 face shields, and 2,100 surgical masks from its Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston to Massachusetts General Hospital Friday afternoon, Halpin said.

The MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen will also send 300 surgical masks to Lawrence General Hospital and 100 masks to Cape Cod Hospital, Halpin said.