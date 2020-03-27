A 58-year-old man died from injuries early Friday after he, along with his wife and son, were struck by a car while out riding bikes Thursday afternoon, officials said. George Norris, of Ipswich, died at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was airlifted after being hit by the car at 197 Topsfield Road, Essex district attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement. The other cyclists, his 19-year-old son and 60-year-old wife, are recovering from their injuries at local hospitals, officials said. Their names were not released.The driver who struck the cyclists, a 43-year-old woman also from Ipswich, stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities, officials said. No charges or citations have been issued. State Police, Ipswich police, and the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, officials said.

Suspicious fire investigated at former Naval Air Station

A 2-alarm fire that broke out at the former Naval Air Station Thursday night is being investigated as suspicious, officials said. Crews began attacking a blaze that consumed several abandoned barracks at 223 Shea Memorial Drive at about 8:20 p.m., firefighters said. The buildings are on the same site as the Union Point development, which has 4,000 residential units, according to the city’s official website. Firefighters “may be putting out hot spots for a while," Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said Friday morning. “At this time, the fire is considered suspicious as the building was abandoned military housing with no occupants or utilities.” The barracks once housed military members stationed at the Naval Air Station South Weymouth, which was an operational US Navy airfield from 1942 to 1997, according to the city’s website. For the past several years, the sprawling site has been undergoing redevelopment.





Two men arrested for string of break-ins at businesses

Two men were arrested Thursday following a string of break-ins at small businesses throughout the city over the last two weeks, police said in a statement. Michael Oliveira, 46, and Andrew Mendonca, 31, were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 239 Glasgow St., the statement said. Evidence from the string of break-ins, which began March 15, was discovered in the apartment, officials said. Stolen vehicles were allegedly used for the break-ins. Oliveira is “directly responsible for fourteen breaks over the last two weeks,” Police Chief Charles J. Cullen said in the statement. Oliveira is facing 14 counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, 12 counts of larceny from a building, four counts of vandalism, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle, one count of breaking into a depository, and one count of attempted breaking into a depository, officials said. Mendonca is facing charges on two counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime and two counts of larceny from a building, officials said.





Golden retriever rescued from cranberry bog

A golden retriever named Buddy who went for a swim in a cranberry bog needed a little help boosting himself back onto dry land Friday morning. Buddy, 14, was out on a walk with his family near Brackett Terrace when he hopped into a cranberry bog to splash around its ravine shortly before noon, Fire Captain John Sjostedt said. But when Buddy decided it was time to get out and dry off, the steep 4-foot ledge he had climbed down proved to be a little more than he could handle. “He’s an older dog and just couldn’t get back up, so he just sat and waited once the owner realized they couldn’t get him,” Sjostedt said. Firefighters and police officers were called to help Buddy get out. They got into the water and boosted him up from behind, Sjostedt said. “We wrapped a blanket around him after we got him up," Sjostedt said. Other than being a little chilly and wet, Buddy was OK and went on with his day, he said.“ He started rolling around in the dirt and wanted us to pat his belly," Sjostedt said.