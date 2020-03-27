Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is working from home while in isolation, his office announced Thursday.
Narkewicz also announced his diagnosis on Twitter Thursday morning. “I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am in isolation at home and continuing to work on behalf of the residents of #NorthamptonMA while I recover,” he tweeted.
The mayor began experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms on Monday, and his symptoms worsened overnight into Tuesday, Narkewicz’s office said in a press release. He consulted with his public health director and public health nurse who recommended he be tested for the COVID-19 virus.
Narkewicz was informed Thursday morning that he had tested positive, according to the release. The city’s public health department is investigating where the mayor may have contracted the virus from.
While the mayor ordered all municipal buildings and facilities be closed to the public starting on March 16, and all non-essential city employees began working from home on March 17, he continued to work from his office until Friday March 20, according to the release.
The mayor's condition is being closely monitored, and he is in constant contact with members of his public health emergency management team, according to the release.
“Mayor Narkewicz is resting comfortably at home and is in strict isolation from his wife and youngest daughter, who are both non-symptomatic and are now both in home quarantine for 14 days,” the release said.
