Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is working from home while in isolation, his office announced Thursday.

Narkewicz also announced his diagnosis on Twitter Thursday morning. “I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am in isolation at home and continuing to work on behalf of the residents of #NorthamptonMA while I recover,” he tweeted.

The mayor began experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms on Monday, and his symptoms worsened overnight into Tuesday, Narkewicz’s office said in a press release. He consulted with his public health director and public health nurse who recommended he be tested for the COVID-19 virus.