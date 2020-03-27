PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Friday Rhode Island now has 203 confirmed coronavirus infections, after 38 more residents tested positive for the contagious disease.
The governor once again urged residents to avoid groups of 10 or more people this weekend, suggesting the state’s hospitals are not ready for “surge” in cases.
- Governor Raimondo said the state has 38 new infections of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 203.
- Raimondo says the state is still not ready for a “surge” in cases.
- Raimondo urged everyone to once again avoid crowds larger than 10 people this weekend.
- Banned until at least April 13: People gathering in crowds of more than 10.
- Restaurants and cafes are closed to dine-in customers until at least April 13.
- Until April 25, anyone returning to T.F. Green on a flight must self-quarantine for 14 days. Same goes with all travel from New York.
- The Open Meetings Act is suspended until May 8.
- Heath insurers must cover tele-health services until May 8.
- The casinos are closed indefinitely.
- Nursing homes cannot have visitors until further notice.
- The DMV is open by appointment only.
- Governor Raimondo says she’ll make an announcement on K-12 schools on Monday.
