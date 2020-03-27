Residents who have less severe symptoms are being isolated at the 124-room retirement and assisted living facility, they said, after 20 tests were sent there last Sunday and the majority came back positive.

Several of the Charlwell residents and at least one staffer have also been hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus, the sources said. They said some have tested positive for the virus and some await test results.

Two seniors died at Norwood Hospital Friday morning after a coronavirus outbreak sickened more than 10 residents of Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Managers at Charlwell House didn’t return phone calls Friday, and town officials said they had no knowledge of the situation. A spokesman for Steward Health Care, which owns Norwood Hospital, referred a query about the situation to the state Department of Public Health. Officials at DPH didn’t immediately respond to questions about the case.

Friday’s deaths bring to four the number of residents of Massachusetts senior housing facilities known to have succumbed after contracting the highly contagious virus, which is especially virulent in older adults and those with serious medical conditions.

The actual number is likely to be higher because the DPH, which posts a daily tally of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, doesn’t divulge the number who resided in nursing homes, assisted living, memory care, independent living, or other senior facilities.

A nursing home in Williamstown has 11 residents who have tested positive, the Berkshire Eagle reported Friday. That is in addition to four staff members at the facility, Williamstown Commons, who have also tested positive.

In Western Massachusetts, meanwhile, Greenfield town officials confirmed Friday that 10 residents of Buckley HealthCare Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Greenfield, have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have been sent to Bay State Health. The others are being quarantined in their rooms at Buckley.

National HealthCare Corp., the Tennessee company that owns Buckley, confirmed those numbers.

Charlwell is perched on a hill at the end of a long driveway. On Friday afternoon, a woman who stood by a window at the front of the nursing home, peering inside at her 98-year-old mother, said she had not been told that anyone living or working at the facility had died from the novel coronavirus.

The woman, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Pat, to protect her mother’s privacy, said she received a letter from Charlwell that said residents and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility was working with health officials. She said the letter didn’t provide details about how many people had tested positive.

“It makes you sad, and it also makes you worry," she said. She said her mother has lived at Charlwell for a couple of years and she was happy with the care she has received. She said her mother turned 98 earlier this month after the ban on visitors, and so her family visited through the window. The facility stopped allowing visitors earlier this month.

On Friday, the woman and her three sisters held signs up to the window, offering greetings to their mother as she sat in a chair inside in a room she shares with another resident. They filled a bird feeder that they placed outside the window because their mother likes to watch the birds.

The outbreaks at Charlwell and Buckley are the largest reported to date at Massachusetts senior living facilities. More than 20 other cases have been confirmed in at least seven other senior sites in the state, and residents have died after contracting coronavirus at the Jack Satter House in Revere and the Rogerson House in Boston.

Hebrew Senior Life, the Roslindale nonprofit that operates Jack Satter House, also confirmed Friday that four people at another property had tested positive for the virus. They include three residents who lived in the same cluster of rooms at Orchard Cove, a skilled nursing facility in Canton, along with an employee who has been asked to self-quarantine at home.

Other facilities where at least one resident or staffer has tested positive for infection are Branches of North Attleboro; Commons in Lincoln; Waltham Crossings; Assisted Living at Silver Lake in Kingston; and, Cape Cod Senior Residences in Bourne, managers of those properties have confirmed to The Globe.

