University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan and the chancellors of the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell UMass campuses announced Friday that they will adjust room, board, and parking fees in response to the coronavirus-driven closures of residence halls and the transition to online-only instruction.

Students should be notified of their cost adjustments by April 17, the UMass officials said. Adjustments will be applied to student accounts, and students will receive their net balance by direct deposit or check.

The university said the planned adjustments to the room, dining, and parking charges will decrease its revenues by approximately $70 million this fiscal year. The UMass line item in this year’s budget is $558 million.