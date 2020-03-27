“Because of YOU, the good people of our community who stepped up during this time, we have successfully placed every single shelter animal into a foster home or an adoptive home where they will spend this time warm, cozy and loved,” the shelter wrote Wednesday. “We have to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts. There are still some animals in foster who still need to be adopted so check out our website.”

The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts publicized the welcome development via Facebook.

Amid the global devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic comes a ray of good news out of Scituate, where an animal shelter reported Wednesday that all its pets had found homes.

Advertisement

The shelter cautioned in its Facebook posting that the work is far from over.

“While our current foster care needs have been met, things change quite rapidly so we will continue to keep everyone updated about our foster care needs,” the posting said.

Indeed, on Friday the shelter posted a photo of Charlie, a 4-year-old husky seeking a home occupied by adults only with no other pets.

“True to his breed, not much makes Charlie tired,” the shelter wrote. "He loves running, walking, playing with toys and just bouncing around.”

But he doesn’t love being tied down.

“Charlie is too much dog for kids so he needs to be in an adult only home,” the shelter wrote. “He doesn’t tolerate restraint, hugs or heavy handling so it’s important his new owner understands canine body language and respects his boundaries. He doesn’t get along with other animals and it’s important he is always leashed and unable to ever approach another animal.”

The takeaway? Dogs, like many of the people we love, can be complicated, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be cared for.

Advertisement

“Although Charlie can be a bit finicky, overall he is a real people dog,” the posting said. “For more information email us at adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org. Adoptions and viewing adoptable animals are by appointment only at the Shelter.”

The state’s order temporary closing non-essential businesses exempts a number of categories, including groups “and workers responsible for the care and custody of animals, pets and livestock."

But while the Scituate Animal Shelter remains open, staffers are working to minimize human foot traffic.

According to its website, the shelter is current;y operating on an appointment-only basis and can be contacted via e-mail or by calling 781-544-4533. The shelter is also directing its volunteers to stay home, and all care is being conducted by staff, the site says.

Some employees not responsible for animal care are working from home, the site says, and meetings are being held by conference call.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.