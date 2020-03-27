"In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The Baker administration said the delay is automatic and taxpayers don’t have to file any additional forms to qualify for the relief.

In an effort to relieve the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts will extend the state income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, officials said Friday.

Pushing back the deadline to July 15 matches the federal extension for filing income taxes amid the pandemic.

"This extension will afford taxpayers additional time to file their Massachusetts individual income tax returns as we carry out the historic response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in the statement.

Accountants who are unable to work face to face with clients during the tax filing crush had been among those in favor of pushing the deadline back, the Globe has reported.

State officials said Friday that legislation will be filed to finance the extended deadline, and authorities will implement administrative changes through the Department of Revenue. The bill will give the state borrowing flexibility to “manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2020,” the statement said.

Any taxpayers with questions can reach the revenue department at 617-887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect, officials said.

In othe coronavirus news, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in an interview on MSNBC-TV Friday morning he was still considering tighter restrictions on people in Boston beyond the current stay-at-home advisory issued earlier this week by Baker.

"If we have to do that here, we will,” Walsh said of a possible shelter-in-place order. “What we’re looking at now is we’re working on how we would carry that out here in Boston.”

He said the city was looking at plans to get food to the poor, take care of the elderly, and get medicine to people who are sheltering.

Walsh also cautioned that the nation was in it for the long haul. “I think over time we’ll get back to normal … but I think it’s going to take some time for that,” he said

Three, four, or five months from now, he said, society could be changed, with everyone wearing masks and gloves, and people still cautious about a resurgence of the virus.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 550,000 people and killed more than 25,000 worldwide. In the United States, nearly 86,000 people have been sickened and more than 1,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Massachusetts, the death toll rose to 25 on Thursday.

In some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and it can be deadly.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. The vast majority of people recover.

