Italy reported its highest number of deaths from the coronavirus, even as the number of new cases declined on Friday.

Fatalities from the disease shot up to 969, the most in a 24-hour period since the start of the outbreak.

New infections in the last 24 hours totaled 5,959, compared with 6,153 the previous day, civil protection authorities said at their daily news conference in Rome. Italy now has 86,498 total cases, roughly the same number as the U.S. and more than China, where the disease’s first outbreak occurred.