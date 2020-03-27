More than 500 people in New York have died from coronavirus, a jump of more than 100 deaths since Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

New York has 44,635 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday — 7,377 more than Thursday, the governor announced during his daily press conference. There have been 519 deaths, up from 385 on Thursday.

“That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said. “The reason why the number is going up is because some people came into the hospital 20 days, 25 days ago and have been on a ventilator for that long a period of time. The longer you are on a ventilator, the less likely you are going to come off that ventilator, and that’s not just true with this virus. That’s true with every illness.”