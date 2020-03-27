Coronavirus resources
On Friday, New York released the new number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths: 44,635 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday –– which is 7,377 more than Thursday –– and 519 deaths, up from 385 on Thursday.
According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, it’s only going to get worse.
“That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said Friday.
Here is a look at just how big the outbreak is in the state, in comparison to other US states, as well as other countries around the world.
The graphics below show New York confirmed cases in comparison to other US states as of Thursday, March 26, the most recent date for which state-by-state data was available. These charts do not include Friday’s totals from New York of 7,377 additional confirmed cases and 519 deaths –– the single biggest totals yet seen in the state.
