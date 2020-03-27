On Friday, New York released the new number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths: 44,635 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday –– which is 7,377 more than Thursday –– and 519 deaths, up from 385 on Thursday.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, it’s only going to get worse.

“That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said Friday.