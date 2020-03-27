One doctor circa 2173 asks incredulously, [You mean they ate] “No beef fat, no steak, no cream pies, or hot fudge sundaes?”

There’s a classic Woody Allen movie, “Sleeper” — which, by the way, makes wonderful quarantine viewing — where Allen, having been cryogenically frozen, wakes up 200 years into the future only to find that everything that used to be bad for you is now good.

“Those were thought to be unhealthy,” her colleague responds. “Precisely the opposite of what we now know to be true.”

So here we are in the era of COVID-19 and those reusable grocery bags we’ve all been told would save the earth are now prohibited.

Yes, the foul things where once overripe strawberries leaked along with that rapidly defrosting package of chicken thighs are no longer welcome in our grocery stores or pharmacies — by order of the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, no less. And employees are now well within their rights to refuse even to touch those nasty albeit often colorful carriers.

“Grocery store and pharmacy employees shall not perform bagging of retail products if reusable checkout bags are used and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies shall not use reusable checkout bags until further notice,” reads the order from the DPH.

Can I get a hallelujah!

Now, I’ve never been a fan of those flimsy, single-use bags — although truth be told they were perfect for cleaning out Sigmund’s litter box. It also never made any sense that, like fellow cat owners, I now had to buy more plastic bags to accomplish that little chore.

But how annoying was it to stop in the market on the way home from work (ah, yes, the good old days) and pick up a tomato and maybe some basil without a reusable bag in hand and face the dilemma of either stuffing the produce in your handbag or backpack or carrying home your itty bitty purchase in a giant paper shopping bag.

So the coronavirus has now shown us the error of our ways. Those single-use bags weren’t the devil’s handmaiden after all. Of course, it will be interesting to see how quickly they will return from whatever limbo they were sent to when bans such as the one in Boston were implemented. Will major supermarket chains have to call up the reserves from stores in less enlightened communities?

And grocery stores and pharmacies can no longer charge us for whatever healthier alternative they find to pack up our purchases.

Also getting the Woody Allen “Sleeper” treatment are those single-serve water bottles still banned in some of the state’s more precious communities.

Pallets full of the bottles are flying off store shelves almost as fast as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

While the sudden run on water is a little bewildering — after all, this isn’t a hurricane, and no one is expecting a disruption in the supply of good old-fashioned tap water — it remains a safer alternative than those ubiquitous reusable water bottles tucked into every backpack in town.

And perhaps most deliciously ironic of all the changes — if it passes the Legislature — would be being able to get a beer or a bottle of wine with that takeout dinner. That measure is among those filed by the governor this week and would certainly help the hard-pressed restaurant industry.

But it took ages for lawmakers to approve an eminently sensible bill several years back that allows restaurant customers to take home the remnants of their bottle of wine — and even then the regulations were laughable. The bottle had to be practically hermetically sealed.

So imagine a steak and good cabernet arriving on your doorstep in a plastic bag that doesn’t leak like those paper ones. Now that’s a real “Sleeper” moment.

