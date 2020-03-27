Tonight the sun will set at 7:05. My husband and I don’t spend time with anyone but each other. Both kids are out of work; they’re still being paid, for now, but neither knows how long this will last. Someone I love, who lives in another state, wrote to me that she’s sick; she doesn’t know if it is or isn’t the coronavirus. Tomorrow the sun will set at 7:06.

Two weeks ago, I had my last few social interactions: A friend came over for tea in the morning, a friend came for dinner. My husband was still going to his office. Our kids, who both live in New York, were still going into work, riding the subway. I didn’t know anyone who was sick. In Boston, the sun set at 6:49.

The spring light has never felt more beautiful. And my husband and I have never been so attuned to it, to its daily incremental changes. On our daily walk, as we smile distantly at neighbors, the light is our companion. “Look,” we say, pointing to the bleached, smooth bark of a sycamore; or a patch of dark purple crocuses amid dark green ivy; or a row of housefronts turned by clear afternoon light into an Edward Hopper painting. We’re spending hours in our backyard. Ordinarily klutzy and timid gardeners, we’ve suddenly turned bold. We’ve pruned the roses, amended the soil, clipped a boxwood. We work for an hour and what do you know, everything looks better; it’s a relief to feel a sense of control over something, even something this small.

The days get longer. It’s a season of hope, of beauty. It’s a season of increasing dread. The weather is getting nicer. The numbers are getting worse. The plants are growing and multiplying and the virus is replicating and spreading. We’re out in our garden tracking small daily changes in the buds on the magnolia tree; we’re inside looking at the number of cases climbing exponentially all over the world.

For as long as there have been humans, people have been seeing the forces of nature in terms of myth and metaphor. From the builders of the pyramids to the Old Testament prophets to the American Transcendentalists, the Romantic painters, Shakespeare and the Brontës, we’ve ascribed meaning to day and night, to seasons and weather, to skies and landscapes and comets and cataclysms. Spring means rebirth.

But this spring, with its simultaneous burgeoning of daylight and illness, is a reminder that nature doesn’t have a meaning or a personality or a moral code. It just is. Nature is neither an optimist nor a pessimist. It’s a set of biological, physical, and chemical processes. These processes operate inexorably: the lengthening daylight, the growth of plants, the spread of a virus. We are animals. We live on a planet.

A month from today, the sun will set at 7:40. Some of us will have gotten sick. We will know a lot more than we do now about the behavior of the virus and its impact — on us as individuals, and on the fabric of our country and our world. In Boston, the lilacs and tulips will be getting ready to bloom. The days will continue to lengthen until the solstice, and then they’ll begin to get shorter. We’ll know by then if public health measures helped to flatten the curve. We’ll know if there were enough beds and ventilators. We’ll have a better idea if we, as social animals practicing social distancing, have acted decisively enough and fast enough, and have stuck to this course for long enough, to take care of each other in the coming darkness.

