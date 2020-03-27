In the article “Mass. prison system flip-flops on staff discipline” (Metro, March 19), concerning the Department of Correction temporarily suspending employee disciplinary hearings and matters as a safety measure to reduce contact during the COVID-19 crisis, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins projected a lack of knowledge regarding the Commonwealth’s correctional system. For starters, Rollins criticized the directive by assuming that such disciplinary matters are intrinsically related to inmate abuse. This is not true.

For a decade I served the department as an administrative prosecutor and senior labor relations specialist, representing the Correction Department at hundreds of such disciplinary proceedings. Most of these types of cases concern technical security or policy breaches, such as sharing personal information with inmates, conducting improper inmate searches, or tardiness, which are far more likely to put staff at risk, not inmates.