“Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said during a Thursday interview on CBS Sports radio. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are not reuniting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster. The speculation was ended by a straightforward and unequivocal response from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians has experience coaching Brown. From 2010-2011, the two overlapped in Pittsburgh when Arians was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator and Brown was in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Despite Arians initially saying that “there’s no room,” the Buccaneers appear to have an opening at wide receiver following the reported departure of Breshad Perriman to the Jets in free agency.

When pressed on this point during the interview with “Tiki and Tierney,” Arians alluded to his history with Brown.

“Yeah, I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room,” Arians explained.

Brown, 31, has been out of the NFL since the Patriots cut him in Sept. 2019 amid an NFL investigation into allegations of rape, sexual assault, and harassment. He signed with New England earlier that month after being released by the Raiders, playing one game as a Patriots wide receiver (in which he caught a touchdown from Brady in Week 2 against the Dolphins).

Once an NFL superstar, Brown — who was named to seven Pro Bowls between 2011-2018 — remains a free agent as the league investigation of him remains unresolved.