Also like Krug, his fellow Midwesterner, the son of Savage, Minn., was captain of his college team and went undrafted.

Like Torey Krug, Ahcan is listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 185 pounds and was a point producer in college, recording 103 in 144 games (21 goals, 82 assists) over four seasons.

The Bruins added to their reserves of small college free agent defensemen on Thursday, signing Jack Ahcan out of St. Cloud State.

The Bruins did not immediately confirm the signing, but Ahcan posted a message on his Twitter account Thursday evening.

"I am humbled and excited to join the Boston Bruins organization," he tweeted. "It is truly a dream come true for me and my family. When the time is right, I look forward to getting started with my new teammates. More importantly, please stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive. See you soon #NHLBruins fans."

The Bruins are likely to start the left-shot defenseman in Providence — like Krug in 2012.

Ahcan is a “leader with a bulldog mentality,” wrote prospects reporter Mark Divver, who has watched his game. “Offense is his strength … Underrated as a defender, he has excellent hands and his IQ and vision complement the rest of his skill set. NHL scout I talked to this winter called him a modern-day defenseman.”

Ahcan (pronounced “uh-SHAWN”) leaves St. Cloud as its program leader in assists by a defenseman, and was the third blue liner in school history with 100-plus points. He was durable, with a consecutive- games streak of 127.

As a senior, Ahcan ranked third on the team in scoring (7-18—25 in 33 games). The Huskies (13-15-6 overall, 10-12-2 National College Hockey Conference) finished fifth in their conference.

Ahcan was a second-team All-American as a junior, and made the NCHC all-rookie team as a freshman. In his first college season, he won gold with the US at the World Junior Championship, picking up an assist in seven games with a squad that included future Bruins standout Charlie McAvoy.

Playing for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in 2015-16, Ahcan was the USHL’s defenseman of the year.

