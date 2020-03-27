The 5-foot-10 right wing from Quebec City netted 37 goals in 37 goals, and 66 total points, in propelling the Golden Knights (25-6-6) to the ECAC semifinals and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Clarkson junior Elizabeth Giguere won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Friday as the top player in Division 1 women’s college hockey after leading the nation in scoring.

Northeastern sophomore Alina Mueller and Wisconsin’s Abby Roque, named USCHO’s Player of the Year earlier this week, were also finalists.

“I just want to say congratulations to Abby on an amazing career, and Alina on an outstanding season,” Giguere said in a video produced by USA Hockey. “It is an honor to be a finalist next to you both.”

The Swiss-born Mueller was the Hockey East Player of the Year after collecting a conference-high 66 points (27 goals, 39 points) for the Huskies (32-4-2).

The 23rd Patty Kazmaier award is traditionally awarded at an in-person brunch and ceremony, scheduled this year for the Frozen Four hosted by Boston University, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While our season was cut short, we were fortunate to witness so many great performances on the ice this season, all across the country.” USA Hockey executive director Pat Keheller said.

“I know we all would’ve rather been playing at the NCAA Tournament ,but I am grateful USA Hockey still did their best to make this announcement special” Giguere said.

The award is named in honor of Concord, Mass. native Patty Kazmaier, who starred on the ice at the Middlesex School and later Princeton University before dying in 1990 of a blood disorder in 1990.

On Thursday, Norwich senior Amanda Conway of Methuen won the Laura Hurd Award as the top player in Division 3. The former Globe All-Scholastic led D3 in goals (32) and points (59) in 29 games. She finished her career ranked third in goals (116) and fourth in points (188) all-time in NCAA Division 3.

