Pedroia’s home is 8,500 square feet on almost an acre of land. It features three levels, one of which has a gym, media room, and guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The Red Sox second baseman purchased the home in 2013, the same year the team won the World Series, and has it listed on the market for $8.95 million. The property is less than a mile from Tom Brady’s home, which is on the market as well .

In addition to a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a dining room, and a living room, the main floor features a butler’s pantry, two powder rooms and a breakfast room, according to a listing.

Another feature: The family room’s French doors lead out to a stone patio and backyard, which has a pool.

On the second level, there’s a master suite that is equipped with a fireplace, a balcony and a marble bath. The remaining five bedrooms all have bath suites.

Pedroia, who has suited up for the Sox for the past 14 seasons, is on the 60-day injured list after having a setback in his rehab of his left knee injury.