Dustin Pedroia is selling his seven-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion in Chestnut Hill.
The Red Sox second baseman purchased the home in 2013, the same year the team won the World Series, and has it listed on the market for $8.95 million. The property is less than a mile from Tom Brady’s home, which is on the market as well.
Pedroia’s home is 8,500 square feet on almost an acre of land. It features three levels, one of which has a gym, media room, and guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
In addition to a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a dining room, and a living room, the main floor features a butler’s pantry, two powder rooms and a breakfast room, according to a listing.
Another feature: The family room’s French doors lead out to a stone patio and backyard, which has a pool.
On the second level, there’s a master suite that is equipped with a fireplace, a balcony and a marble bath. The remaining five bedrooms all have bath suites.
Pedroia, who has suited up for the Sox for the past 14 seasons, is on the 60-day injured list after having a setback in his rehab of his left knee injury.